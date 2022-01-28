Orioles equipment trucks begin pilgrimage to Sarasota

BALTIMORE, Md. (WWSB) - Despite what thermometers say this weekend, the first sure sign of spring was spotted 1,000 miles north of the Suncoast.

On Friday morning, trucks carrying the Baltimore Orioles’ equipment departed from Camden Yards, making their way to Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota in preparation for the 2022 spring training season.

The trucks will arrive early next week. The 2022 season will mark the Orioles’ 13th spring training season in Sarasota and the club’s 12th year at the renovated Ed Smith Stadium.

Pitchers and catchers are slated to report Feb. 15, but that date may be in doubt. Team owners locked out players in December after talks to reach a new collective bargaining agreement broke down. Talks are resumed but little progress has been seen. A prolonged lockout would push back the start of spring training and could cause cancellation of games.

Spring Training games are slated to begin Saturday, February 26, as the Orioles host the New York Yankees at Ed Smith Stadium. Tickets are currently on-sale for all 16 Spring Training home games in Sarasota, which fans can purchase online at Orioles.com/SpringTickets.

