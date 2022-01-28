Notice a lot of Sarasota PD out today? There’s a reason for that.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police officers are out and about today. You may see them driving around or parked on the side of the road.

And if you’re speeding, you might get a chance to interact with one. The City is hoping to crack down on unsafe drivers. By 11 a.m. Friday, at least three tickets were handed out for speeders in school zones this morning. Each of the drivers was caught traveling at double the school zone speed limit of 15 miles per hour.

“We’re moving around the City of Sarasota, making sure folks are keeping their speeds down. Please watch your speeds,” reads a tweet from the department.

Pay attention to posted speed signs and follow traffic signals and signs.

