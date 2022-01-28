North Port city commissioners considering a ban on gas-powered motors for boats

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Change could soon be on the way for boaters using many of the waterways in North Port. City commissioners are now discussing possibly banning gas-powered motors.

“I get why they’re trying to do that but you got to think about all the fishermen,” said Bobby Herrera, a boater from North Port. “Guys like us who love to come out here into the water with their motorboats, a lot of people have gas-powered motors.”

Noise from these motors is one of the concerns, but a bigger concern is the impact on the environment.

“The city of North Port has over 80 miles of canals, it’s more than Venice, Italy,” said Josh Taylor, Public Information Officer for the city of North Port. “And many of them feed our freshwater drinking supply, so that was certainly a concern, putting fuel into these waterways and the impact that could have.”

A ban on these gas-powered motors would only happen on non-titled waterways. Those are canals that stay within the city. Some boaters say they would like to see this discussion sink to the bottom of the canal.

“I plan to make some calls and see if we can try to fight that,” said Herrera.

This discussion is still in the very early stages. City staff will be talking about this in the days and weeks ahead, and then it will eventually make its way back in front of city commissioners.

