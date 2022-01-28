Manatee County Jail employee accused of distributing contraband

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Food Services employee in the Manatee County Jail is now behind bars after being charged with two counts of Introduction of Contraband.

During the early morning hours of Jan. 23, a team of deputies and a K9 conducted a search and discovered controlled substances in two separate cells. A subsequent joint investigation between the Investigative Bureau, Corrections Investigative Unit, and Professional Standards Staff implicated a Food Services Crew Leader who was associated with one of the inmates involved.

The employee, identified as Gretchen Rupprecht, admitted to her role in the scheme according to the investigators.

Rupprecht was subsequently booked on two charges related to the Introduction of Contraband. Both criminal and internal investigations continue. At least three inmates are also facing charges.

There will be a press conference at the Manatee County Detention Center at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.