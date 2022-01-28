Advertise With Us
Manatee County Jail employee accused of distributing contraband

Gretchen Rupprecht
Gretchen Rupprecht(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Food Services employee in the Manatee County Jail is now behind bars after being charged with two counts of Introduction of Contraband.

During the early morning hours of Jan. 23, a team of deputies and a K9 conducted a search and discovered controlled substances in two separate cells. A subsequent joint investigation between the Investigative Bureau, Corrections Investigative Unit, and Professional Standards Staff implicated a Food Services Crew Leader who was associated with one of the inmates involved.

The employee, identified as Gretchen Rupprecht, admitted to her role in the scheme according to the investigators.

Rupprecht was subsequently booked on two charges related to the Introduction of Contraband. Both criminal and internal investigations continue. At least three inmates are also facing charges.

There will be a press conference at the Manatee County Detention Center at 1 p.m.

