Freezing temperatures possible this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cold winter weather is going to blast into the area beginning late Friday behind a strong cold front and stick around through Monday morning. The last time we saw freezing temperatures here was 4 years ago on Jan. 18th. 2018 when the mercury bottomed out at 30 degrees at the Sarasota/Bradenton airport.

Friday is the last warm day with for a little as we will see partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid to upper 50s to start the day. The high temperature for Friday will be right around 70 degrees. There is no threat of any rain during the daylight hours on Friday.

Friday night the cold sweeps through and switches the winds around to the NW at 15-20 mph and ushers in the coldest air of the season. Those winds will be gusting up to 30-35 mph through Saturday late afternoon. A gale watch is in effect for coastal waters through Saturday as winds out on the water could gust up to 40 to 45 mph and waves as high as 7 to 10 feet.

There is a 40% chance for a few showers during the evening hours on Friday but we should not see anything strong with the passing of this cold front.

Wind chill advisory necessary Sat. Night through Sunday morning (WWSB)

Saturday will be cold with a high temperature only in the low to mid 50s. That is typically the low temperature for the day. Wind chills on Saturday morning will be in the low 40s. There will be plenty of sunshine on Saturday but that will not warm things up that much. If you head out Saturday evening bundle up as the wind chill will be below freezing by 9 p.m.

There will be a wind chill advisory in effect from Saturday night through Sunday morning for the Suncoast as “feels like” temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s on Sunday morning. Remember to take care of your small pets as well during this cold weather event. If you live a few miles inland from the Gulf you may want to bring in your sensitive plants or cover them before Saturday evening. We will more than likely see a freeze warning issued for much of the area for Sunday morning.

If you are going to use a space heater make sure it is away from any material that could start a fire if it gets knocked over during the night. Sunday morning will be cold with a NE wind at 10-15 mph. We should see plenty of sunshine on Sunday but highs will only warm into the upper 50s by early afternoon.

Sunday night will be another cold one for the Suncoast. Under clear skies temperatures and light winds we can expect to see some frost forming on Monday morning. This frost could be widespread as well. Lows on Monday will be a bit warmer in the mid 30s well inland to upper 30s elsewhere.

Monday looks nice with mostly sunny skies and highs warming into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Tuesday through Thursday we will see warm nice weather with highs in the mid to upper 70s each day under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

