Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Florida Senate passes strawberry shortcake bill

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - People who want to pay tribute to Florida while finishing up a meal might have to order two desserts.

Florida already has a state pie - key lime - and the Senate on Thursday unanimously voted to make strawberry shortcake the official state dessert.

Republican Sen. Danny Burgess called his bill a “berry important piece of legislation.” Burgess represents Plant City, which is the heart of Florida’s strawberry industry. In order to make the bill sweeter for the state’s dairy farmers, strawberry shortcake would have to be topped with Florida made whipped cream in order to qualify as the official dessert.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office squashing rumors about horse
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Immersive Van Gogh experience coming to Sarasota
UTC announces Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
All northbound lanes of South Tamiami Trail (US 41) at Webber are closed because of a...
Crash reported at U.S. 41 and Webber Street
One-vehicle crash in North Port

Latest News

Uniforms, ball, hats, bats and other gear are on their way to Sarasota.
Orioles equipment trucks begin pilgrimage to Sarasota
Sarasota County for Web wwsb generic
Sarasota County opens more cold weather shelter as freezing temps loom
Chicken wing prices go up ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
Man injured after falling from ladder on Longboat Key