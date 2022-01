UPDATED at 7:45 a.m.: U.S. 41 has reopened. Drive safely.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Northbound U.S. 41 at Webber Street is closed due to a two-vehicle rollover crash.

No injuries are reported, Sarasota Police said.

Traffic is being diverted onto Webber. Expect delays in the area.

