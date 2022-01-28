Construction worker taken to hospital after excavator slides into retention pond

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A construction worker was taken to the hospital after the excavator he was operating slid into a retention pond at a work site.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Rye Road. East Manatee Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Paul Wren said the ground gave way underneath an excavator on the edge of a retention pond under construction. Another excavator working on the site helped to clear a path to the trapped worker.

Rescue crews were able to reach the machine and free the worker from the cab of the excavator. The worker suffered minor injuries, Wren said, an was able to walk out of the pit under his own power.

