City of Tampa braces for windy, gusty Gasparilla festivities

(Gasparilla Festival)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Arrrrr!

After a year off, the pirates of Tampa Bay will be back for Gasparilla. The City of Tampa is warning all its pirates that the weather will be chilly and windy and parking could take some time.

Traffic is expected to be very heavy around Bayshore Boulevard and Tampa’s Downtown due to the Gasparilla Pirate Fest. Barricades and signs will be in the area to assist with traffic flow. Road closures will begin at 10 p.m. Friday night. You can look at the city’s traffic and parking details here.

The Jose Gasparilla invasion at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The parade starts at 2 p.m.

The City of Tampa is also asking visitors to not throw beads into its waterways.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

