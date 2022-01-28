Chicken wing prices go up ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

(ABC News) - As supply shortages raise prices at stores across the county, the demand for poultry has soared ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl. There aren’t shortages of wings, but the prices are spiking.

According to ABC News, Americans are expected to consume nearly 1.42 billion wings during Super Bowl LV. The price of chicken wings per pound is up by more than $1 compared to last year’s prices.

An eight-piece order has increased nearly $3 since last year.

ABC News says there won’t be a shortage of wings as restaurants worked with poultry suppliers, but you will have to pay more.

