A big chill for the Suncoast just a day away

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple watches, warnings, and advisories have now started to pop up for the Suncoast. Gale warnings for our waters, small craft advisories, high surf advisories, a freeze watch and wind chill advisory are all included in the current list.

The freeze watch is likely to be elevated to a warning for areas east of the interstate later today or tomorrow. The wind chill advisory will also likely be expanded westward to the interstate for wind chills as low as 25 on Saturday morning.

Today will be comfortable with a high near 70 and mostly dry skies, despite the persistent cloud cover. Temperatures will begin to fall after midnight.

Tender and cold-sensitive plants will need to be protected and pets brought indoors. Check on your neighbors to be sure they have heat, if that is a concern. Try to limit outdoor exposure Saturday night and dress in layers.

The cold weather will last about two days before warmer weather begins to return. By midweek next week that highs will climb to the upper 70s and be close to 80 before the next front approaches by next Friday.

