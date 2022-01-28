Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

A big chill for the Suncoast just a day away

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple watches, warnings, and advisories have now started to pop up for the Suncoast. Gale warnings for our waters, small craft advisories, high surf advisories, a freeze watch and wind chill advisory are all included in the current list.

The freeze watch is likely to be elevated to a warning for areas east of the interstate later today or tomorrow. The wind chill advisory will also likely be expanded westward to the interstate for wind chills as low as 25 on Saturday morning.

Today will be comfortable with a high near 70 and mostly dry skies, despite the persistent cloud cover. Temperatures will begin to fall after midnight.

Tender and cold-sensitive plants will need to be protected and pets brought indoors. Check on your neighbors to be sure they have heat, if that is a concern. Try to limit outdoor exposure Saturday night and dress in layers.

The cold weather will last about two days before warmer weather begins to return. By midweek next week that highs will climb to the upper 70s and be close to 80 before the next front approaches by next Friday.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office squashing rumors about horse
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Immersive Van Gogh experience coming to Sarasota
UTC announces Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
One-vehicle crash in North Port
A crash on U.S. 41 at Stickney Point Road
First Alert Traffic: Crash blocking southbound lanes of U.S. 41 at Stickney Point Road

Latest News

All northbound lanes of South Tamiami Trail (US 41) at Webber are closed because of a...
Crash reported at U.S. 41 and Webber Street
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office will no longer allow followers to comment on the department's...
Fearing tips could get lost, sheriff halts Facebook comments
surg
Florida Surgeon General
snowman
Snowman surprises students in Florida