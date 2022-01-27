Traffic light to be installed in the near future at dangerous intersection in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - There are several close calls everyday at the intersection of U.S. 41 and 7th Street West in Palmetto. Jim Frost, who owns Hitchin Trailers at this intersection, says he sees and helps with numerous crashes here each month, some of them serious. He believes the blinking light is to blame.

“They’ll slam on their brakes because when they see a yellow flashing light, they feel it’s going to red,” said Frost. “So they’ll slam on their brakes and the person behind them doesn’t recognize that, then there’s a huge accident.”

Frost says another big issue are drivers attempting to cross U.S. 41 onto 7th Street West. FDOT says there are plans to install a traffic light at this intersection at some point.

“One wreck is too much for the DOT, we always try to make it as minimal as possible, so it is something that’s on our radar,” said Adam Rose, a Spokesperson for FDOT. “It’s absolutely something we’re always working on to further develop, do studies on, make sure we’re up to date on our traffic data, our crash data.”

FDOT says a new traffic light will most likely be put here in place of the blinking light, coinciding with a new convention hotel that’s being built at this location. Many feel that will help make it much safer.

“When they run that new road across there, when the new development comes,” said Frost. “I’m sure the traffic will be much slower and more conscious of what the turning lane is going to be when it comes to crossing.

At this time it’s not yet known exactly when a traffic light will be installed at U.S. 41 and 7th Street West.

