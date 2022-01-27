Advertise With Us
The Suncoast will see a little sun, a little rain, and a lot of cooler weather

By John Scalzi
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The low pressure area that caused cloudy skies over the last few days has made it’s way to the Atlantic coast. Consequently, we will have an opportunity to get a few breaks in the clouds.

The sun peaking through the clouds will help bump the temperatures to the low 70s. A sprinkle or two in the morning is possible, but the afternoon should be dry. More sunshine is possible in the first half of Friday’s forecast before a cold front approaches and brings an evening bout of showers.

Once the front passes by Friday night, temperatures will fall. In fact, Saturday’s high temperatures will likely be recorded a few seconds after midnight Friday into Saturday. After that, the winds will pick up and temperatures will fall every hour, with the exception of a few hours Saturday afternoon when the sunshine will try to lift the temperatures but eventually fail.

Freeze warnings or watches will likely be posted for inland locations of the Suncoast.

