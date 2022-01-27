Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Sarasota Police continuing search for homicide suspect

Johnny Evans, 22, wanted on murder charges.
Johnny Evans, 22, wanted on murder charges.(SPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are still searching for a suspect in a homicide that happened earlier this month.

Investigators say that Johnny D. Evans shot a man to death outside of a grocery store in the 1900-block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way on Jan. 6, 2022.

Evans’ girlfriend, Tierra Driver, was arrested Jan. 12 and is facing charges of accessory after the fact -- second-degree murder. After the shooting, Driver told police Evans had told her he had an altercation with another man and shot him when Evans believed the victim was pulling a gun. According to a probable cause affidavit, Driver told police Evans left her house that night and had not seen him since.

Detectives now believe Driver drove Evans out of Florida after the shooting.

His last known address has been updated to 1645 23rd Street, Sarasota. Detectives believe Evans could possibly be in any of the following cities:

Greenville, Mississippi

Perry, Florida

Wakefield, Michigan

Bessemer, Michigan

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Maria Llovio at 941-809-3009, email at Maria.Llovio@SarasotaFL.gov or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at

