Sarasota to host another ‘Tweet from the Beat’ Friday

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Citizens curious to know what a day in the life of a Sarasota Police officer is like can follow an officer Jan. 28 as their patrol shift is chronicled on Twitter.

Starting at 6:30 a.m., Twitter users can virtually “ride-along” during ‘Tweet from the Beat.’ Public Information Officer Genevieve Judge will ride along with Officer Jason Frank and share a day on patrol with texts, videos, GIFs, and photos.

Twitter users should follow @SarasotaPD to be able to ask questions and interact throughout the day.

The department began ‘Tweet from the Beat’ in November 2013.

