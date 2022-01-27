Advertise With Us
Rare Tom Brady card from 1st Super Bowl year to be auctioned

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, with member of his family, holds the Super Bowl...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, with member of his family, holds the Super Bowl trophy as he celebrates the team's win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl.(Charlie Riedel | AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) - One of just 20 special football cards from the year Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl is up for auction.

The card was purchased in 2002 by a Maine collector interested in Brady’s Michigan football connection.

Troy Thibodeau from Saco River Auction estimates the 2002 Topps Finest X-Fractor card will fetch six figures when it’s auctioned on Jan. 31. No one is hotter in the collectible card industry right now than Brady. A pair of signed rookie football cards sold for $2.25 million and $3.1 million last year.

