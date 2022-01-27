Rabies alert issued in Charlotte County after raccoon infected

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (The Daily Sun) - Charlotte County has declared a rabies alert for an area west of U.S. 17 around Turbak Drive in Punta Gorda.

According to our partners at The Daily Sun, a raccoon tested positive for rabies in that area.

The county declared an alert for areas running west to Jim Long Lake, north to Boyce Road, south to Bryan Way and east to Duncan Road/U.S. 17. It will last for 30 days, expiring Feb. 26.

Residents in the area should report any sick or injured wildlife as well as stray domestic animals or any animal acting unusual at 941-833-5690. Avoid all contact with any unknown animal.

Raccoons can infect domesticated animals and humans.

