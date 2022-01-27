Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Rabies alert issued in Charlotte County after raccoon infected

This undated electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
This undated electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows rabies virions, dark and bullet-shaped, within an infected tissue sample.(F. A. Murphy/CDC via AP)
By ABC7 Staff and Your Sun
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (The Daily Sun) - Charlotte County has declared a rabies alert for an area west of U.S. 17 around Turbak Drive in Punta Gorda.

According to our partners at The Daily Sun, a raccoon tested positive for rabies in that area.

The county declared an alert for areas running west to Jim Long Lake, north to Boyce Road, south to Bryan Way and east to Duncan Road/U.S. 17. It will last for 30 days, expiring Feb. 26.

Residents in the area should report any sick or injured wildlife as well as stray domestic animals or any animal acting unusual at 941-833-5690. Avoid all contact with any unknown animal.

Raccoons can infect domesticated animals and humans.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on U.S. 41 at Stickney Point Road
First Alert Traffic: Crash blocking southbound lanes of U.S. 41 at Stickney Point Road
Immersive Van Gogh experience coming to Sarasota
UTC announces Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Traffic Alert: 1 flees the scene after crash in Sarasota County
Jeff Sales worked in the COVID unit of Blake Medical Center for the entirety of the pandemic...
Bradenton community rallies to help family of nurse who died of COVID-19
Some of the items confiscated Sunday in Arcadia.
Traffic stop ends in arrest of suspected drug dealers

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, with member of his family, holds the Super Bowl...
Rare Tom Brady card from 1st Super Bowl year to be auctioned
WWSB Generic Stock 13
Florida police chief resigns after domestic violence arrest
California congressman pushing for 32-hour work week. Here’s what that means
More than 100,00 mail-in ballots are going in the mail in advance of the March 8 referendum.
Ballots for Sarasota’s March 8 referendum hitting mailboxes today