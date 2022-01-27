Advertise With Us
Florida police chief resigns after domestic violence arrest

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida police chief has resigned, a week after being arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Michael Deal’s resignation was announced Wednesday during the Winter Park commission meeting.

Deal was arrested Jan. 19 after he was accused of battering a family member during an argument at their home near Sanford, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

He told deputies that he “attempted to get around” the alleged victim but “never laid a hand on” that person, the arrest report said. He was charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic violence.

Deal’s resignation letter did not address the accusation. He noted that he is leaving the agency “at the highest level of policing” and added that “morale in the agency could not be better,” the Orlando Sentinel reported.

City Manager Randy Knight said a search for a new chief would begin immediately. Until a new chief is hired, Division Chief Pam Marcum will lead the agency, which has about 75 officers.

Deal was hired in 2016. He previously served as chief for the Atlantic Beach Police Department in North Florida. He began his career as an officer with the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

