Coldest winter weekend ahead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Get ready for the big chill this weekend as the strongest cold front of the season moves through late Friday. Besides the cold it’s also going to get windy which will make it feel much colder with wind chills in the upper 20s to low 30s on Sunday morning. The cold and wind will be disruptive for some activities this weekend so plan ahead.

Finally some sunshine for Suncoast (WWSB)

Thursday we will start to finally see a little sunshine! Skies will become partly cloudy with highs warming into the low 70s. There will be some clouds in the morning with some clearing throughout the day.

Friday we start off nice with partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Look for increasing cloudiness through the afternoon along with a chance for a few late day showers in advance of the cold front. The rain chance is at 50% for some late day showers. We are not anticipating any strong storms with the passage of this front but one or two isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out but are unlikely.

Friday night winds will begin to pick up after the passage of the front. Winds will turn to the NW at pick up in intensity. We are talking 25-30 mph wind gusts beginning late Friday through Saturday. This will make it feel very cold for Florida standards anyway.

Saturday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny at times with very chilly weather with highs only in the low to mid 50s! Winds will be whipping out of the NNW at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Mid 70s by Wednesday (WWSB)

Saturday night expect wind chills in the upper 30s through the evening under mostly clear skies. There is a possibility of some freezing temperatures on Sunday morning. There will be no frost due to the winds staying out of the north at 10 mph. Wind chills on Sunday morning will be in the upper 20s to low 30s through 9 a.m. We will see some freezing temperatures Sunday morning away from the Gulf. Freeze warning will be likely for parts of the area on Sunday morning.

Look for plenty of sunshine on Sunday but temperatures will not warm much. Expect a high of only 56 degrees.

Sunday night the winds will be lightning up so we will be looking at frosty conditions on Monday morning as lows drop into the upper 30s to low 40s near the beaches.

Monday it will be sunny and a bit warmer with highs in mid to upper 60s.

