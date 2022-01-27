Cold-weather shelter opening in North Port this weekend

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold-weather shelter is opening in North Port this weekend.

Sarasota County Emergency Management officials have coordinated with municipal and community partners to provide a cold-weather shelter for those in need due to the predicted drop in temperatures this weekend.

That shelter will open at 100 Church, 14525 Tamiami Trail in North Port on Saturday, Jan. 29, and Sunday, Jan. 30. The shelter will open both days at 5 p.m. and close the following mornings.

Emergency management officials are reminding residents that pets should not be left outside in the cold. Residents who need to be outside overnight or during early morning hours are encouraged to dress in several warm layers and limit skin exposure.

Sarasota County Fire Department officials advise citizens to use caution when heating their homes, as the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning increases during very cold weather.

