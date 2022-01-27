California congressman pushing for 32-hour work week. Here’s what that means

(ABC News) -California Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Takano released a statement Thursday announcing that the Congressional Progressive Caucus in California formally endorsed his 32-Hour Workweek Act.

According to an interview with ABC News, this legislation would not necessarily stop the four-day work week. Rather, it would require employers to pay overtime. This bill would change Fair Labor Act Law established in 1935 which created a 40-hour work week.

What does my 32 hour workweek bill do?



Swipe to find out. pic.twitter.com/HJc8PAq5t0 — Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) July 28, 2021

You can watch Rep. Takano’s interview with ABC News here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.