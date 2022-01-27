Artist Sujin Lim wins roundabout sculpture contest, City Commission has final say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota issued a call to artists for the acquisition of a landmark sculpture to be place in the roundabout at US-41 and Fruitville Road and a final design has been selected.

There were specific regulations and measurements given by the Public Art Committee that the artists had to follow. Three finalists were chosen out of 143 applicants and on Thursday evening the committee unanimously selected Sujin Lim’s “Dwell.”

The selection of the winning piece will now be presented to the City Commission for consideration at its March 7 meeting. The full timeline can be found here.

