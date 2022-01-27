$5K reward offered for info in shooting of Key deer in Florida

SUGARLOAF KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Fish and Wildlife officials are offering a $5,000 reward for information about the killing of an endangered Key deer in Florida.

Officials discovered the injured deer Jan. 27, 2022, near Crane Boulevard on Sugarloaf Key. The deer had been shot and was ultimately euthanized as a result of its injuries. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, is conducting a criminal investigation into the matter.

Key deer are protected under the Endangered Species Act, as well Florida state law. Intentionally killing a Key deer is punishable by a maximum one year in federal prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

Officials will pay $5,000 if information in this deer’s shooting leads to a conviction.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the FWC’s 24-hour Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922; they can remain anonymous. Tipsters also can email Tip@MyFWC.com or go online to //MyFWC.com/WildlifeAlert. They also can call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Office of Law Enforcement at 786-236-2862.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.