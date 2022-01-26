Winner of US-41/Fruitville Rd roundabout sculpture contest to be announced Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota issued a call to artists for the acquisition of a landmark sculpture to be place in the roundabout at US-41 and Fruitville Road.

Above are the three concepts being considered for a future sculpture to go in the roundabout.

The Call to Artists closed on Sept. 16, 2021 and there were 143 applications submitted to the city.

The three finalists are:

Sujin Lim

Mark Aeling

Shan Shan Sheng

On January 27, the Public Art Committee will hear from the finalists and select a winning artwork proposal.

