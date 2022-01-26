Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Winner of US-41/Fruitville Rd roundabout sculpture contest to be announced Thursday

Public Art Sarasota finalists
Public Art Sarasota finalists(City of Sarasota)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota issued a call to artists for the acquisition of a landmark sculpture to be place in the roundabout at US-41 and Fruitville Road.

Above are the three concepts being considered for a future sculpture to go in the roundabout.

The Call to Artists closed on Sept. 16, 2021 and there were 143 applications submitted to the city.

The three finalists are:

Sujin Lim 

Mark Aeling

Shan Shan Sheng

On January 27, the Public Art Committee will hear from the finalists and select a winning artwork proposal.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the items confiscated Sunday in Arcadia.
Traffic stop ends in arrest of suspected drug dealers
Harry Shoemaker and Jennifer Hines
Couple arrested for keeping teen locked in shed
Manatee family loses home in early morning fire
Traffic Alert: 1 flees the scene after crash in Sarasota County
Jennifer Kesse
Missing woman’s family demanding answers from Orlando Police

Latest News

Patrick Shane Penczak
North Port man charged with sexually blackmailing New Jersey teen
South side of the Piney Point gypstack. Charlotte County has voted to ban such structures.
Charlotte County bans phosphate industry
Cookie house
Discovering the Suncoast - The last Cookie House
Florida Sen. Lauren Book stands for the Pledge of Allegiance during a legislative session,...
Florida senator fights back over nude images stolen from her