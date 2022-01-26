Advertise With Us
UTC announces Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The University Town Centre announced that it is bringing a highly anticipated art event to town.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is coming to the East District at UTC for a limited engagement. The event allows you to immerse yourself in the life and work of one of the most iconic artists of all time.

The event opens March 4. Tickets go on sale Friday, but we’ve got an exclusive presale code for our UTC friends. Use code “NIGHT” to purchase advance tickets online now until 11:59pm on 1/27 For tickets and info, visit: https://vangoghsarasota.com/

