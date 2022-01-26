Some peaks of the sun for Wednesday as system moves out

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a wet Tuesday we will see a return to some more Florida like weather but I still think we will see some cloudiness at times along with a small chance for a few passing showers mainly around sunrise. The high on Tuesday was only 59 degrees due to the cloud cover and rain. The average high for this time of year is 72 degrees and we should only be a couple of degrees below that on Wednesday.

Thursday is looking like it will be the best day of the week with partly cloudy skies and highs warming into the low 70s.

A chance for a few passing showers Wednesday (WWSB)

A fast moving system will develop on Friday and whip a cold front our way late on Friday bringing a good chance for a few showers along with an isolated thunderstorm late in the day and through early Saturday morning. We can expect to see increasing cloudiness on Friday with showers and a few storms moving in late Friday afternoon. The high on Friday will be around 70 degrees.

Saturday expect some big changes as winds pick up out of the north at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph throughout the day. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day with highs only in the mid 50s. There is a chance for a few fast moving showers on Saturday.

Saturday night and Sunday morning is going to be cold! Temperatures at 8 p.m. on Saturday night will be 47 degrees with a wind chill at 40 degrees. Sunday morning lows will be in the mid to upper 30s for most with a wind chill in the upper 20s to low 30s. Sunday should be sunny with a high only in the upper 50s. Winds will begin to subside to 5 to 10 mph but stay out of the north keeping things cool.

Monday morning expect lows in the upper 30s with some frost possible in wind protected areas. There will be plenty of sunshine on Monday with highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday looks good with mostly sunny skies with a high of 73 degrees.

