North Port man charged with sexually blackmailing New Jersey teen

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police have arrested a 45-year-old North Port man accused of befriending a 13-year-old New Jersey boy through an online video game and then coercing the boy to make sexually explicit videos.

North Port Police officers arrested Patrick Shane Penczak Tuesday on seven felony charges involving crimes against children.

Investigators say Penczak allegedly impersonated a teenage girl on the popular online game Roblox and interacted with the New Jersey boy between September 2020 and February 2021.

Penczak is accused of enticing the boy to send a nude photo through Discord, a free text and video messaging service. Once the photo had been sent, Penczak threatened to publish the photo on the internet unless the boy sent him sexually explicit videos. The boy complied until police in New Jersey were notified in February 2021.

Inside the stored data of email account associated with the Discord app, police discovered six images depicting child sexual abuse. Through forensic investigation, the account was traced to an IP address from a home in the 2000 block of Jasmine Way in North Port.

Penczak lived at that residence with his mother and her boyfriend, a probable cause affidavit said.

The mother and boyfriend told police they knew very little about computers and seldom used them. They said Penczak would stay in his room most of the day and play video games.

Executing a search warrant, police seized two computers, cell phones and an XBox game console.

Charges against Penczak include lewd and lascivious battery on a child, allowing a child to engage in sexual activity, directly promoting a child to engage in sexual performance, viewing a child in the performance of sexual performance, using a computer to lure and seduce a child, and others.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.