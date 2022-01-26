Manatee County Sheriff’s sergeant nearly hit by a vehicle on I-75

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A dangerous scene recently when a vehicle nearly hit a Manatee County Sheriff’s sergeant on the side of I-75.

“All of a sudden you hear the tires screeching behind you, you look and holy cow this is about to happen to me,” said Sgt. Aaron Bowling with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Bowling, a member of law enforcement for 12 years, was conducting a traffic stop in the late morning hours when an out of control SUV was heading right towards him. He had just a few seconds to decide what to do.

“I made the decision to go and run in front of the car, dive out as fast as I could, I felt that car behind me the entire time,” said Bowling. “As I rolled out and I realized it was finally over, it was kind of a relief but holy cow couldn’t believe that just happened.”

That split second decision probably saved his life. The month of January is Move Over month, so Bowling is urging all motorists to move over or slow down when you’re approaching law enforcement, emergency vehicles and other service vehicles at the side of the road.

“Be patient when you’re driving on the road, it’s not just your responsibility but you’re responsible for other people’s lives out there.”

Bowling was not injured. The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries to his head. He was not ticketed. Last year alone in the state of Florida, there were nearly 200 Move Over crashes and 14,000 citations issued.

