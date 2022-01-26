Discovering the Suncoast - The last Cookie House

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It sounds like a place to keep your chocolate chips. It was really a state-of-the-art marine research lab, the first one on the mainland in 1930s Florida. Now it’s the last of a unique style of construction, and you’ll find it at the Cedar Point Environmental Park in Englewood. You can even go inside for tours every Friday through March!

