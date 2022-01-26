Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Discovering the Suncoast - The last Cookie House

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It sounds like a place to keep your chocolate chips. It was really a state-of-the-art marine research lab, the first one on the mainland in 1930s Florida. Now it’s the last of a unique style of construction, and you’ll find it at the Cedar Point Environmental Park in Englewood. You can even go inside for tours every Friday through March!

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manatee family loses home in early morning fire
Harry Shoemaker and Jennifer Hines
Couple arrested for keeping teen locked in shed
Some of the items confiscated Sunday in Arcadia.
Traffic stop ends in arrest of suspected drug dealers
Jennifer Kesse
Missing woman’s family demanding answers from Orlando Police
A passenger in this car was able to take the wheel and stop after the driver became...
Lyft passenger grabs the wheel on I-75 when driver falls ill

Latest News

Florida Sen. Lauren Book stands for the Pledge of Allegiance during a legislative session,...
Florida senator fights back over nude images stolen from her
John Scalzi's Wednesday forecast.
A cloudy day for the Suncoast but warmer than yesterday
NEWS
Good Morning Suncoast at 5:00am - Wednesday January 26, 2022
crash
All lanes back open on I-75 at Bee Ridge Road