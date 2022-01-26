A cloudy day for the Suncoast but warmer than yesterday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An upper-level low pressure area will move across the state today and exit into the Atlantic. From there it will energize a coastal surface low that will develop into a strong snowstorm and produce half a foot or more of snow for the mid-Atlantic states before moving into New England with even more snowfall.

The impact for the Suncoast will be to keep us in a northeast wind, that will tend to warm us up a bit today and tomorrow, and sling back cloud cover our way. Our rain chances will be for isolated sprinkles or showers into Friday although we may see a bit more sunshine tomorrow.

The next cold front will arrive on Friday with strong and gusty winds and much cold air for the weekend. It is also likely that the second half of Friday into Saturday morning will feature a chilly rain. Once the cold air moves in the clouds will clear but the temperatures fall.

Highs on the weekend will only be in the 50s and lows in the 30s. However the gusty winds will make it feel much cooler.

