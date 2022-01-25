USGC Southeast searching for 39 after boat capsizes
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT PIERCE,, Fla. (WWSB) - Rescue crews with the United States Coast Guard are searching for several individuals off the coast of Fort Pierce.
The crews are looking for 39 people after a boat capsized on Saturday night approximately 45 miles east of Fort Pierce Inlet. There is no word on what type of vessel the boat is.
This is a developing story.
#BREAKING @USCG rescue crews are currently searching for 39 people after their boat reportedly capsized on Saturday night approximately 45 miles east of Fort Pierce Inlet. #SAR— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) January 25, 2022
More updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/iGCJ7KRjXY
