Traffic stop ends in arrest of suspected drug dealers

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A traffic stop in DeSoto County Jan. 23 led to the discovery of a cache of drugs and the arrest of two suspected drug dealers, the sheriff’s office said.

According to a news release, a deputy made a traffic stop when he observed a car turning the wrong way on a one-way street.

Deputies observed two men and two minors in the vehicle. Deputies also discovered the driver, 32-year-old Pedro Crispin, has driving with an invalid license.

Suspecting the driver had also been drinking, deputies administered a field sobriety test, which Crispin failed.

Crispin was placed under arrest for DUI. As deputies inventoried the contents of the vehicle before it was towed, they found a large amount of drugs, including:

Methamphetamine: 17.07 grams

Alprazolam: 13.01 grams

Hydrocodone: 9.96 grams

Marijuana edibles: 20.68 grams

Marijuana: 14.09 grams

Codeine syrup: 46.56 grams

Various paraphernalia including a black bag containing scales and a note pad ledger that appeared to show drug transactions

A loaded, semi-automatic handgun with additional ammunition.

Numerous plastic baggies consistent with narcotics distribution.

Along with the DUI charge, Crispin and the other adult passenger, Gabriel Guevara Jr., 35, were both charged with various drug possession charges with intent to sell. Guevara was also charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The minors were referred to the Department of Children and Families, the sheriff’s office said.

Crispin was released on bail; Guevara remains in the DeSoto County Jail.

