Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Missing child from St. Pete has been found safe

Julian Ali was last seen leaving school Jan. 24.
Julian Ali was last seen leaving school Jan. 24.(St. Petersburg Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Nine-year-old Julian Ali has been found safe. Thanks for helping us get the word out.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - St. Petersburg Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing child.

Nine-year-old Julian Ali was last seen Monday afternoon at about 2:30 p.m. leaving from Bay Vista Elementary, on Dr. MLK Street South.

Julian is four feet tall and weighs 80 lbs. He was wearing a white shirt, tan pants, red and white shoes, and may be riding a blue and white bike.

If you’ve seen him, call 911 or contact the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash at Cattlemen Road and University Parkway
Crash blocking Cooper Creek Boulevard at University Parkway
Harry Shoemaker and Jennifer Hines
Couple arrested for keeping teen locked in shed
Jennifer Kesse
Missing woman’s family demanding answers from Orlando Police
Sarasota schools asking parents to consider substitute teaching
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

Latest News

Manatee family loses home in early morning fire
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Tuesday January 25
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Tuesday January 25
John Scalzi's Tuesday forecast
Rain on the way for the Suncoast
A passenger in this car was able to take the wheel and stop after the driver became...
Lyft passenger grabs the wheel on I-75 when driver falls ill