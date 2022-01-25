Missing child from St. Pete has been found safe

UPDATE: Nine-year-old Julian Ali has been found safe. Thanks for helping us get the word out.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - St. Petersburg Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing child.

Nine-year-old Julian Ali was last seen Monday afternoon at about 2:30 p.m. leaving from Bay Vista Elementary, on Dr. MLK Street South.

Julian is four feet tall and weighs 80 lbs. He was wearing a white shirt, tan pants, red and white shoes, and may be riding a blue and white bike.

If you’ve seen him, call 911 or contact the St. Petersburg Police Department.

