Missing child from St. Pete has been found safe
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
UPDATE: Nine-year-old Julian Ali has been found safe. Thanks for helping us get the word out.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - St. Petersburg Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing child.
Nine-year-old Julian Ali was last seen Monday afternoon at about 2:30 p.m. leaving from Bay Vista Elementary, on Dr. MLK Street South.
Julian is four feet tall and weighs 80 lbs. He was wearing a white shirt, tan pants, red and white shoes, and may be riding a blue and white bike.
If you’ve seen him, call 911 or contact the St. Petersburg Police Department.
