Sarasota PD warns of increase in car break-ins

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police want to remind residents to lock up their cars to prevent break-ins.

So far this year, officers have responded to 22 vehicle burglaries in the City of Sarasota.

19 of the 22 incidents happened where vehicles were left unlocked. Two incidents had firearms stolen from unlocked vehicles. Before you lock up at night, remember to take in your firearms and valuables.

Stolen firearms, if used in a crime, make detective work more difficult.

