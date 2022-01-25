Advertise With Us
Sarasota expanding rental assistance program

(Associated Press)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Renters struggling to keep with rising housing and utility bills are getting some more help from Sarasota County.

The county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is expanding eligibility criteria and increasing the number of months of assistance the program provides to eligible applicants, it was announced Tuesday.

The expansion includes a broader definition of COVID-19 impact, an increase in the maximum number of months of assistance from 15 to 18 months, and an additional $4.1 million allocated to Sarasota County from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Applicants can use the same application portal available on scgov.net/rent. Applicants who were previously denied for not being affected by COVID-19 will get the chance to continue their application if they qualify under the new eligibility criteria.

As of Jan. 24, Sarasota County ERAP has disbursed over $7.3 million in rental and utility assistance.

ERAP has helped more than 754 households across Sarasota County and paid a combined total of more than 5,687 months of rent and more than 2,058 months of utilities.

Sarasota County ERAP is committed to identifying opportunities to streamline the application process as updated guidance is provided from the U.S. Department of Treasury.

For more information on ERAP eligibility and required documents, FAQs, and program ambassadors, visit scgov.net/rent or call 941-861-RENT (7368).

