Sarasota County Schools to change contact tracing practices

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools sent a letter home to parents and guardians on changes to its contact tracing practices.

Effective Monday, Jan. 24, all students will no longer be individually contact traced. The new changes are based on updated guidance from the Florida Department of Health.

Moving forward, elementary schools will notify families of a potential COVID positive case related to their child on a class period-by-class period basis, based on the class schedule of the COVID positive case.

Due to the sheer amount of student movement on secondary school campuses, middle and high schools will not be notifying families of COVID positive cases on a class period-by-class period basis. Instead, middle and high schools will notify all of their families on a daily basis about the current number of cases connected to their child’s school.

Each school has a supply of take-home COVID tests available for symptomatic students – please reach out to your school’s front office for more information. Please keep in mind that the DOH is offering PCR testing for symptomatic staff or students for all public, private, and charter schools in Sarasota County. This testing is available by appointment only.

The DOH appointment form – as well as additional information related to COVID-19 – can be found on the district website: www.sarasotacountyschools.net/covid19

