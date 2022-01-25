Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Rain on the way for the Suncoast

By John Scalzi
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A large and sprawling area of rain and a few thunderstorms will slowly move in from the Gulf waters and bring a wet and breezy day to the Suncoast.

The rain will start as a few morning patches of drizzle or light passing showers. Then as the afternoon progresses the showers will become steady by late afternoon or evening as rainfall totals grow. The rain will likely linger into the night and put half an inch into the rain bucket before morning clearing.

Cloud cover and shifting winds will keep the temperatures in the 60s today and tomorrow.

We will get a warm-up for Thursday and Friday but don’t get used to it. An even stronger cold front will arrive on Friday that will drive temperatures down into the 50s during the day and 30s at night. Even some upper 20s might be possible inland at this point in the weekend forecast.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash at Cattlemen Road and University Parkway
Crash blocking Cooper Creek Boulevard at University Parkway
Harry Shoemaker and Jennifer Hines
Couple arrested for keeping teen locked in shed
Jennifer Kesse
Missing woman’s family demanding answers from Orlando Police
Sarasota schools asking parents to consider substitute teaching
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

Latest News

Manatee family loses home in early morning fire
A passenger in this car was able to take the wheel and stop after the driver became...
Lyft passenger grabs the wheel on I-75 when driver falls ill
wx11
First Alert Weather - 11pm January 24, 2022
acres 1
Secret Acres: Part 1