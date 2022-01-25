Rain on the way for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A large and sprawling area of rain and a few thunderstorms will slowly move in from the Gulf waters and bring a wet and breezy day to the Suncoast.

The rain will start as a few morning patches of drizzle or light passing showers. Then as the afternoon progresses the showers will become steady by late afternoon or evening as rainfall totals grow. The rain will likely linger into the night and put half an inch into the rain bucket before morning clearing.

Cloud cover and shifting winds will keep the temperatures in the 60s today and tomorrow.

We will get a warm-up for Thursday and Friday but don’t get used to it. An even stronger cold front will arrive on Friday that will drive temperatures down into the 50s during the day and 30s at night. Even some upper 20s might be possible inland at this point in the weekend forecast.

