Manatee family loses home in early morning fire

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TERRA CEIA, Fla. (WWSB) - An early morning fire destroyed a two-story home in Terra Ceia on Tuesday, the North Fire Fire District said.

The fire broke out about 1:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, the house, in the 1200 block of Bayshore Drive, was fully engulfed in flames, Battalion Chief JD Hadlock told ABC7.

Two adults and one child were in the home at the time and managed to escape without injury, he said. A family pet, however, died in the fire.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

