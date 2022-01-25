Manatee deputy has close call during traffic stop

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has released a video of a deputy narrowly avoiding being hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop last month on Interstate 75.

The body camera video captures the moment Dec. 11 where a vehicle loses control and skids directly at the deputy standing on the shoulder of the highway.

The deputy leaps and rolls out of the way in the nick of time. In a tweet, the sheriff’s office used the video to remind the public that drivers are required to move over or slow down when passing a law enforcement officer on the side of the road.

THIS is why it's the law in FL to #MoveOver. This MCSO deputy was incredibly lucky to walk away unharmed after a recent traffic stop. Please, stay alert & move over a lane (or slow down) for emergency vehicles on the side of the road. #MoveOverMonth #TrafficTipTuesday #BodyCam pic.twitter.com/qY7JsPfBK4 — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) January 25, 2022

