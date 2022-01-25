Advertise With Us
Manatee deputy has close call during traffic stop

The body camera video recorded a close call.
The body camera video recorded a close call.(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has released a video of a deputy narrowly avoiding being hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop last month on Interstate 75.

The body camera video captures the moment Dec. 11 where a vehicle loses control and skids directly at the deputy standing on the shoulder of the highway.

The deputy leaps and rolls out of the way in the nick of time. In a tweet, the sheriff’s office used the video to remind the public that drivers are required to move over or slow down when passing a law enforcement officer on the side of the road.

