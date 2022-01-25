Lyft passenger grabs the wheel on I-75 when driver falls ill

ESTERO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Lyft passenger had to take control of their hired vehicle Monday afternoon when the driver suffered a medical episode on Interstate 75, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The incident happened in Estero, in Lee County, at about 12:30 p.m. The hired vehicle was heading southbound when the driver, a 66-year-old man from North Fort Myers, became incapacitated.

Troopers say the passenger was able to grab the steering wheel and guide the Volkswagen sedan onto the shoulder on the highway. Using the emergency brake, the passenger was able to safely bring the car to a stop.

The passenger, who was not identified by troopers, called 911 and provided CPR until help arrived.

The driver was taken to an area hospital where he later died, investigators said.

