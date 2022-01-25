Clouds and some Rain for Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - No worries for your plants overnight as temperatures will be about 10 degrees warmer than Monday’s low temperatures which dipped into the 30s. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s near the coast.

Tuesday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a really good chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm mainly in the afternoon and throughout the evening. An quick hitting storm system will be moving over Florida late on Tuesday. We can expect to see some showers and storms beginning around 3 to 4 p.m. in the afternoon and continue through the early evening.

The rain chance on Tuesday afternoon through the night is at 80%. Right now it looks like the storms will stay below severe levels as temperatures will be too cool for any extreme weather. The high on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Lows on Wednesday will be in the mid 50s which is typical for this time of year and we will see some clearing skies with skies becoming mostly sunny through the afternoon. The high on Wednesday will be just below the average warming into the upper 60s by the mid afternoon.

Expect some moderate to heavy rain (WWSB)

Thursday looks to be the best day of the week with a high in the low 70s inland and near 70 at the area beaches. Skies will be partly cloudy through the day.

Friday we will see another cold front approach bringing a 40% chance for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day with increasing winds. The high on Friday right around 70 degrees.

Wind chills in the 20s this weekend (wwsb)

Saturday the winds will switch around to the NW and usher in some very cold air this weekend. In fact on Saturday night and Sunday morning the wind chills will be in the upper 20s! Expect to see partly cloudy skies on Saturday with a slight chance for a few passing showers mainly in the morning. Winds will be out of the north at 10-20 mph and highs only in the upper 50s.

Sunday morning we will see lows in the mid to upper 30s but with a wind out of the north at 10-15 mph it will feel more like 25 degrees. We should see mostly sunny skies on Sunday with a high some 12 degrees below average with temperatures struggling to get to 60 by the early afternoon.

