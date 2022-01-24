Silver Alert issued for missing Manatee County woman

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Officials have asked for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered woman.

Marbara Lee Childress, 90, left her home this morning in the 400-block of Tropic Drive, Palmetto. She drives a burgundy 2019 Ford Edge SUV with Michigan Tag: END5040.

She was last seen wearing a turtleneck with blue slacks with white stripes on the legs. Marbara has health conditions and is considered endangered at this time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011

