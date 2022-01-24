Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Sarasota schools asking parents to consider substitute teaching

(WRDW)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County schools are asking parents to consider being substitute teachers.

In an Monday email to parents, Dr. Allison S. Foster, executive director of human resources for the school district, says the county needs substitutes, as well as cafeteria monitors, classroom aides, office positions and more.

“As we begin the second semester, we are reaching out to recruit parents to work as substitutes in our schools. If you normally volunteer in our schools or if you have time available, please consider working as a substitute in our district,” she wrote.

A teaching degree, or even a college degree, is not needed. A high school graduate can made $105.68 per day; a substitute with a masters degree can earn $152.09 per day, the email said.

Anyone interested can learn more online.

