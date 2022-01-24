Polk County Sheriff investigating deputy-involved shooting

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd defended his deputies’ shooting of a suspect in Davenport, who allegedly attacked them with a knife Sunday.

Investigators said the incident involved three deputies and a suspect who stabbed one of the deputies before being shot, Jufdd said.

Around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan, 23, deputies responded to a 911 call from an elderly woman who reported her adult son, 47-year-old Arthur Martin, was trying to kill her. The victim told deputies that she was napping on the living room couch when she was awakened by Martin trying to smother her by holding a pillow on her face.

The victim struggled to get free, and was eventually able to escape. She ran outside, got in her car, and called 911. She later told deputies she did not know why he tried to kill her and that they had not recently had any arguments.

When deputies arrived, Martin barricaded himself in his bathroom. After refusing to come out, the deputies were able to get the door open. They say Martin immediately charged all three deputies, armed with a large knife. Martin struck Deputy Aurelio Nicolas in the face, while also stabbing him on the top of his head. Nicolas managed to deploy his Taser, but he continued to fight.

A press release says the deputies were forced to shoot Martin. He died from his injuries.

“Here is one more example of how dangerous this job is, said Sheriff Grady Judd. “When deputies respond to family disturbances, they do everything they can to resolve the situation. My deputies did not choose to shoot this violent, convicted felon -- he forced them to when he charged them with a knife and began attacking.”

Nicolas received stitches for the laceration on his head, and his face is bruised from the strike to the face by Martin. He was hired as a detention deputy in June 2020 and became a deputy sheriff in September 2021.

Following established procedure, the deputies involved will be on administrative leave with pay during the initial phase of the investigation.

Standard protocol for all deputy-involved shootings includes four independent investigations: the sheriff’s homicide unit will conduct a death investigation, PCSO Administrative Investigations will conduct an administrative inquiry, the State Attorney’s Office will conduct a separate investigation, and the 10th District Medical Examiner office will conduct an investigation to determine the cause and manner of death.

