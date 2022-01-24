SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -After a chilly Sunday across the Suncoast we are heading into possibly one of the coldest nights of the year! Expect those early morning temperatures to be anywhere from the low 30′s to the mid 40′s. Coastal communities along the keys will be where we see temperatures near the mid-40′s with it only getting cooler the further inland that you head.

Folks along I-75 and to the east have a chance of seeing some frost by daybreak tomorrow as morning lows dip down into the mid to lower 30′s. Give yourself some extra time in the morning in case of frost and be sure to have a heavy jacket ready!

Monday afternoon we will warm up more so than we did on Sunday. Mostly sunny skies will allow temperatures to climb near the mid to lower 60′s.

Get ready for the rain to return. We are watching our next system move in from The Gulf Tuesday afternoon. We could see widespread steady light rain with periods of heavy downpours and thunderstorms not out of the question. The rain looks to begin early afternoon and continue into the late evening.

The mid-week looks dry with sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60′s.

