Manatee school officials urge parents to keep sick children home

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County school officials are reminding parents to keep their children home from school of they are sick, have COVID-19 symptoms and are waiting on COVID-19 test results.

A letter was sent to parents Jan. 23 by the School District of Manatee County.

“If your child or children are sick, or if they have COVID-19 symptoms or are waiting on results of a COVID-19 test, please keep them home until they are symptom free and cleared to return to school,” the letter said.

Free COVID-19 PCR rapid tests for students are now available at Marble Park at 3675 53rd Avenue East in Bradenton daily Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

School or district ID must be shown to be tested.

MCR Health School-Based Health Clinics at Manatee Elementary and Southeast High School also offer COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and booster shots by appointment daily Monday through Friday.

For information on appointments at the Manatee Elementary MCR Health Clinic, please call 941-741-3319, ext. 2010. For information on appointments at the Southeast High MCR Health Clinic, please call 941-741-3366, ext. 2078.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.