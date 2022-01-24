Advertise With Us
Man takes plea deal in construction site murder case

Jessie Hernandez pleads guilty to second degree murder
Jessie Hernandez pleads guilty to second degree murder(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - A former construction worker accused of stabbing his co-worker to death in 2020 has accepted a plea deal.

Jesse Hernandez pleaded guilty to second degree murder in connection with the death of Rene Escobedo Balditt.

The initial report said that there was an altercation at the Main Street Condominiums on 3rd Street West. When officers arrived on scene they found Balditt, 48, dead.

Police say Balditt had been stabbed several times in the upper body. The maximum sentence in the plea is life.

