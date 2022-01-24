Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Krispy Kreme is giving blood donors a dozen free doughnuts

The offer is in response to American Red Cross’s first national blood crisis.
The offer is in response to American Red Cross's first national blood crisis.
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 24, 2022
(Gray News) - Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen free doughnuts to blood donors to help combat a nationwide blood shortage.

“With the nation facing its worst blood shortage in over a decade, Krispy Kreme wanted to find a way to show our support for those willing to roll up a sleeve and give blood during January, National Blood Donor Month,” the company said in a news release.

Anyone who donates blood between Jan. 24 and Jan. 31 is eligible to receive the free doughnuts by visiting their local Krispy Kreme after their donation. Donors can use their donor band, sticker or donor app as proof of donation and date.

“We’re grateful for all that the American Red Cross does for our country, and we want to help them. Hopefully a free Original Glazed dozen will increase awareness and even mobilize those who can give blood,” Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer Dave Skena said.

Donating to other blood donation organizations besides the American Red Cross will also qualify for the free dozen of doughnuts.

