It’s a cold week for the Suncoast

By John Scalzi
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It will be almost a solid week of below-average temperatures for the Suncoast. Arctic air has sunk south through the New England states and Midwest. As far south as Florida, the temperatures are below average and the cold air will be reinforced several times this week, keeping our high temperature in the 60s most days this week.

The first reinforcing shot of cold air comes our way starting tomorrow in the form of a low drifting out of the Gulf and the cold front just behind it. We will get good chances for storms tomorrow afternoon and evening and may even linger into the overnight.

Some of the rain could be heavy for a brief time. Once the rain is past the winds will shift and cold air will arrive, keeping us in the 60s for several more days. Only Thursday of this week will have a temperature that is close to average. But Friday will see another blast of cooler air that will drop the weekend temperature into the 30s at night one more time.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

