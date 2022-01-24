Homeless Census starts today in the Suncoast

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The 2022 Point-In-Time Homeless Census is occurring Monday, Jan. 24 through Sat. Jan. 29 in both Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Participants will be asked where they spent the night of Jan. 24. This Census is facilitated through the Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness in partnership with Turning Points. Volunteers through Turning Points are surveying individuals throughout Manatee County while volunteers through SPEH are surveying throughout Sarasota County.

The Census is used to provide an estimate of the number of street-based individuals and what steps could be taken to help change current trends.

The completion of the 2022 Homeless Census will provide a battery of information that will serve as the basis for:

responding to the unmet needs and gaps in services for homeless individuals and families in Manatee and Sarasota Counties

developing local community and bi-county strategies to meet the goal of ending homelessness

bringing in federal funding and thousands of state and local dollars in order to better serve homeless individuals and families in our community

The 2022 Homeless Census will be conducted on the streets and other locations where homeless individuals can be found and at service provider locations in every city, school district and unincorporated area in Manatee and Sarasota Counties. Adults, children, and unaccompanied youth will be counted in the reports to be submitted to HUD and State of Florida.

Volunteers are still needed. Please contact Tina Juillerat tjuillerat@tpmanatee.org or 941-747-1509, Ext. 334 for information about volunteering. A short video training is required.

